Lady is an exuberant young girl who loves life and is so excited to get started on her new adventures with her forever family. Not only is she beautiful, but this American staffordshire terrier has a sweet demeanor and so wants to please. Lady weighs 56 lbs., is 1 year, 11 months old, is not particularly happy being in a kennel and would be so much more comfortable in her own home. She will need some training, but she is strongly treat motivated so that should help her focus to learn what she needs to know. Lady's best home would be with a family that has experience with a younger, bigger dog. If you think Lady might be a good match for you, come and meet her soon!
Monkee is on the prowl for a new home! This gorgeous boy has lived with both dogs and cats and he did well with each. He's 4 years, 1 month old, weighs 14 lbs., is friendly and playful with people of all ages and just loves attention! He's definitely a social butterfly and he is very active and loves playing with toys. Monkee would fit well in any home that can give him the love and attention he craves.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.