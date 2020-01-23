SMVHS Pets of the Week: Irish, Phoebe

Irish is having a hard time adjusting to shelter life. He is a well-trained dog, but needs time to get used to new people and situations. Irish loves car rides, playing with toys, going on walks and playing in water. Irish is a little too interested in cats, so please no cat siblings. Irish can be selective with other dogs, but might enjoy a doggie sibling. Do you need some Irish in your life? Come meet this big boy to find out.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Looking for an adorable kitty to laze the day away with? Phoebe is your girl! This beautiful cat is a bit on the quiet side, enjoying attention and chin rubs, but also preferring to be by herself sometimes. Hey, who doesn’t need some alone time? This curious girl will come to you when she feels comfortable, and when she is, her friendly and affectionate side comes to life! If you want a home office buddy, or a binge-watching partner in crime, you know where to find sweet, charming Phoebe!

All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0