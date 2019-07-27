Oh Hunny, sugar sugar! Want to meet one unique dog? Then head over and meet our fluffy German shepherd, Hunny. This girl likes her people friends but doesn't demand attention all the time. She is perfectly fine doing her own thing and being independent. Just like most German sheperds, Hunny has a lot of energy and loves to run around the yard and explore. Experienced German shepherd owners are preferred. She has had a few meet and greets with other shelter dogs and can be selective with her k-9 friends. We encourage any potential adopter to bring their dog with them when they meet her. Hunny has been living the shelter life since March and we think its time for her to find that perfect home. Come out and visit this beautiful Hunny girl soon!
Hello, my name is Logan and I'm looking for my next loving family. I had a home before but in May, my family had to surrender me to a shelter. After a few months at one shelter, I was then brought to SMVHS. I am a sweet, easy going guy who enjoys head pets and to be talked to. I can fit in with most homes and I do well at adjusting to new environments. My shelter family is really nice and caring but nothing sounds better than a home of my own! Come and meet me at Petsmart in Santa Maria.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.