SMVHS Pets of the Week: Henrik, Stewie

Henrik loves the outdoors and is looking for someone who loves the outdoors as much as he does. Do you like to hike or trail run? Do you like to fish? Do you like water? Henrik does! He also enjoys playing with other dogs, riding in the car, and toys! Henrik's ideal home would be one with active adults and teenagers. Come and meet this active, mellow boy and see if Henrik is the dog for you. Henrik is a 2 year, 5-month-old German shepherd.

Say hello to Stewie. This gentle little kitty is looking for a quiet peaceful home that will give him time to adjust to his new environment. Stewie is low maintenance and easy going. He doesn't mind the company of other kitty friends and meeting new people. Stewie isn't too big on being held but he will curl up with you on his own terms. He would make a great first cat as he wouldn't require much attention and he enjoys doing his own thing. Stewie is looking for a buddy and a comfortable place to live? Do you have a relaxed home for this cutie? Then come and meet Stewie!

All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.

