SMVHS Pets of the Week: Dobby, Tiger

Dobby is a friendly boy with a lot of energy. He's a fun-loving dog who enjoys running, playing with toys and going on walks. He is selective with other dogs, so a meet and greet with potential siblings would be best. Do you have room in your home and heart for this bundle of energy? Come and meet Dobby to find out for sure.

Tiger is just the sweetest. He is a calm kitty with low energy that will purr the moment you start to pet him. He mostly lounges around his room all day enjoying the view and his kitty companions. Tiger would make a great pet for anyone who is looking for a buddy that simply enjoys being near their people. Tiger doesn't demand attention or require much energy to care for. All he needs are the simple things in life like a sunny spot to look out the window and yummy kitty food. If this mellow boy sounds like the cat you're looking for then head on over. Pet his head if you would like to get his motor going!