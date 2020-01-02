SMVHS Pets of the Week: Dobby, Abby

SMVHS Pets of the Week: Dobby, Abby

Dobby is a friendly boy with a lot of energy. He's a fun-loving dog who enjoys running, playing with toys and going on walks. He is selective with other dogs, so a meet and greet with potential siblings would be best. Do you have room in your home and heart for this bundle of energy? Come and meet Dobby to find out for sure.

Hello! My name is Abby. I am a young beautiful girl looking for a kingdom to rule over. I enjoy strutting my fluffy bottom and receiving all the attention I can. I can tolerate other felines in my home but I prefer to have all the attention on myself. You can always find me in my room in my favorite spots, my window bed or under the couch. Comfort is important to me and I will most likely find a good spot next to you on the couch. I do have long hair and for the most part, I can groom myself, but please understand that I will need extra brushing to stay beautiful. If you feel like having a feline princess then come over and see if your kingdom is fit for me.

All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.

