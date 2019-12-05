Christy is a mellow sweet 2-year-old Chihuahua, who enjoys laying in the sun and exploring the yard. She does well in playgroups with other dogs but seems to enjoy things on her own. She can sometimes be a lap dog and enjoys being near her people. Chisty isn't as active as her kennel mate but she likes her friends' k-9 energy.
Meet Mace! He's a big ol' black kitty with the most easygoing personality. He spends most of his days napping and people watching. Mace is a social feline who usually is the greeter of his room. He is a new arrival but quickly turning into a staff favorite. He doesn't seem to be bothered by much, we can even pick him up and hold him. Mace is an all-around good boy and would make a great addition to any home. Come and meet Mace if you are looking for a relaxed and chill companion.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.