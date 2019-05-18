Chico is a friendly and playful older gentleman who still has a spring in his step. Chico enjoys people, dogs and to have his ears rubbed. He lived primarily outside in his previous home, so Chico is looking for a patience family who can teach him to be an indoor/outdoor dog. At the golden age of 13, Chico is ready to head inside and feel the warmth of a loving home.
Basha is a petite kitty with lots of love to offer. She can be shy and weary of people initially but give her a chance and she will grab hold of your heart. She loves being petted and will wriggle like a worm under your hand, soaking up all the love she can from you. Basha needs a chance to bloom in a loving home that shows her what family really is.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.