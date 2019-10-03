Good day, my name is Chester. How do you do? I like to think of myself as a gentleman because I am respectful and sweet to the people I'm around. If you ask the staff here what I'm like they may say that I am a great dog who will transition easily in to a new home. I am potty trained and I have a mild amount of energy. Yes, I am a boxer and we are known to be somewhat wild but not me! I like to take things on the easier side and I enjoy being in the moment. The only time I know I may have a problem is if I see small critters or cats. Something about them puts a pep in my step so please no cats in the home. If you have a dog on the other hand, I would love to have a doggie friend! I do well with most k-9s I meet but it would still be a good idea to bring any potential doggie sibling with you to make sure we both are happy with each other. Come on over and meet me! You'll be so happy that you did!
Although Marble isn't a "lap cat," she is a friendly girl who likes having company. She loves climbing and, because of this, has the nickname "monkey." She is also a playful girl and loves toys. Marble has lived with a dog before and they were good friends -- they enjoyed running and chasing after each other. She is a great companion and would do well in a home with dogs and/or cats. Come meet Marble today!
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.