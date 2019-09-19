Say hello to Cabi! This 1-year-old Lab mix is one happy dog! It's like nothing in life can take away her cheerfulness and sunshine. Despite being in the shelter, she still has a pep in her step and is always happy to meet new people. Cabi also is a very active pup too. She would make a great adventure buddy! For a dog whose personality seems like she can take on the world, we are looking for an adopter who can give her that world. If you like camping, hiking trails, biking, long road trips, teaching agility to dogs etc., then consider meeting Cabi!
Here kitty, kitty, kitty, come here Cherry. This fluffy princess knows her name and will come to you when called. She is extremely loving and will never turn down a head pet. You can usually find Cherry people watching out the window or in the catio. She will head bump you and roll over for pets, it’s the sweetest thing. Cherry has one great personality and seems like she would do well in any home. If you are looking for a new fluffy love then consider Cherry. She would make a great best friend for someone, maybe that someone can be you!
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.