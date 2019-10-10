My name is Boo Boo and yes, I know I look cute as I have been told many times. Unfortunately, I will never know how cute. I also don't know what a sunny day is or where you threw the ball as I am blind. The world to me is a bit scary. I don't who or what is touching me, I don't know where I'm walking or what I may have walked into, and I don't know if I am safe. I am in need of a patient and understanding family. I need someone to make me feel safe. I want a home that will not change so I can learn my surroundings and overcome my fears. I can be a loving boy and I am known to follow the people I trust and hop into their laps. I also enjoy the company of other dogs. I may not see them but I certainly feel their K-9 spirit. What do you say? Would you be willing to take me home and help me re-learn to love the world again?
Boo Boo is a 3 years, 10 months old male terrier/Maltese mix.
If you are 50/50 on whether you want to dog or a cat then why not adopt a Georgie. This kitty could pass as a small breed pooch by the way he acts. He sometimes runs up to the door to greet people, he will meow at the window as he looks out and he is extremely agile. Georgie is also very "alpha" as in he likes to be the leader of the pack (room) and be the head honcho. He can adapt to living in a forever home with another cat but understand that Georgie will be boss. In his previous home, he was even known to boss around the dog. Georgie is a great kitty and he has one of the best personalities at the shelter too. It just seems like he is more dog than cat sometimes and he likes things his way. Georgie is 2 years, 4 months old and weighs 10.6 lbs.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.