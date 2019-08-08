Birch is a handsome, sweet Doberman pinscher who has so much fun with toys. Not only will he chase after toys you throw him, but he likes to decide which toys he wants to play with himself by reaching into the toy bin in the yard and picking out his favorites. It’s great fun to watch. As he runs after a toy or just runs around the yard for pleasure, you can see how graceful and stately he is. Birch is 7 years, 5 months old, weighs 77 lbs., and is confident and calm. He will come to you for affection after he has had some playtime. Then of course, it’s off to explore again. If you are looking for a bigger dog with a charming personality, ask to meet Birch today.
Our Apple girl is the sweetest little kitty in the bunch, unless she's around other cats. It’s either Apple's way or there is no way. As long as she is the only one in your orchard (or home) she is great. Although Apple, who weighs 5.7 lbs. and is 1-year 2-months old, loves her pets and treats, she is not overly fond of being picked up or forced into an uncomfortable situations. She displays her affection in many other ways such as head bumps, purring and silent meows. She’s also a unique kitty because she is harness trained. She will let you harness her up, attach a leash and take her out for a stroll. How's that for a clever, affectionate cat! It’s not something you see every day! After a long walk outdoors, it's easy to imagine her curled up next to you on the couch or at your feet just warming your heart. With colors like a fall morning and a warm personality, you'll fall in love with our sweet little Apple and see why she is the pick of the crop!
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.