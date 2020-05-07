SMVHS Pets of the Week: Bella, Princess

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just because Bella knows she’s a beauty (which her name even translates into in French!), doesn’t mean she’s the type to brag about it! This social, happy girl is quite reserved and much too dignified to be a show-off. Just look at those tender eyes and puppy jowls! She’s also highly-attuned to you — whether it’s walking, jogging, coming to a stop, or knowing when to settle down for some cuddle time. Come see her luminescent beauty in person! Bella is a 6-year 8-month old boxer and weighs 60 lbs.

Are you looking for a sweet kitty to warm your lap during these cold quarantine days? Then look no further, because Princess is the girl for you! Princess would love nothing more then to cuddle up with you on the couch, soaking up your love. And Princess doesn't even mind sharing the love with others -- she gets along great with other cats and would do well with a low energy dog in the home. Princess, a senior kitty, does well with people of all ages, but can be a bit cautious of younger children. The ideal home environment for this gentle girl would be one that is slow-paced, quiet, and serene -- just like her!

*Princess' adoption fee has been paid for by a Guardian Angel*

All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.

