RJ is a big o’ orange tabby who likes to lay in the sun and watch the birdies out the window. He enjoys the simple things in life, a comfortable bed, yummy food and space to explore. RJ, 2 1/2-years-old, is shy but very independent. He does his own thing and doesn’t require much attention. He is not an ideal lap cat but he would be great as a companion that will sleep at the edge of your bed or hangout next to you on the couch. If you’re looking for a big orange squishy kitty like Garfield, then come out and meet RJ. You may want to look up when visiting his room because he also enjoys climbing.
Sweet Ronan is always at the front of his kennel greeting as many people as he can. He has a docked tail so he has nothing to wag but he will wiggle his booty to express his excitement. Ronan is a 7-year-old Rottweiler and he is looking for a family that wouldn’t mind an older dog who takes things slow. His preferred home would be one with older children or adults only. He has tenderness in his hips so he needs to move at a slower pace, but that doesn’t stop him from living life to the fullest. Ronan is a love bug that doesn’t understand that he is too big for a lap. He leans into pets and enjoys being snuggled. Ronan is a sweet, loyal and loving dog that needs a home that is just as loving as he is. Come out and meet Ronan. His wiggle butt and happy smile might just melt your heart.
All animals are examined by a veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food and free pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Info: 805-349-3435 or www.smvhs.org.