Elijah, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, is a rambunctious boy with a ton of energy. He enjoys exploring the play yard, running "zoomies" and getting attention. Elijah is far from a boring dog. He can be 50/50 with his dog companions so it will be ideal to have him meet any potential siblings. Elijah would be a great running buddy. He's very treat motivated and knows his commands in Spanish. If you are looking for an energetic smart dog that would love to be the center of your world then look no farther, Elijah is your man.
Toby is one big kitty! He has what we call “Tom Cat” face because of his big cheeks. Toby, a domestic short hair cat about 3 years old, is just experiencing living indoors and everyday human interaction for the first time in his life. He was found as a stray when he was younger. His caregiver looked after him whenever he came around and even participated in Trap, Neuter and Release. Over time, Toby became used to his caregiver and human contact. Unfortunately, his caregiver could no longer look after him, and now he is on a new journey in life. Toby is looking for a family that will give him time to adjust. He enjoys kitty companions for the most part but can be picky. Toby becomes a loving and social cat over time. Once he trusts you, he would be your buddy and lay on his side for pets. Come out and give Toby a chance, his pudgy face and shy but sweet personality might win you over.