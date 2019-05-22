Rose is a sweet female Labrador Retriever who is having a hard time adjusting to shelter life. Once out of her kennel, Rose's true personality comes out. She is a friendly girl who likes to play fetch, sits nicely, and is very affectionate once she gets to know you. Rose has lived with small dogs in the past and has been friendly with all people, large and small. Rose is looking for her special someone. Come on by, say hello, and make her day!
You can’t go into Simon’s interaction room without him greeting you hello. This Domestic Shorthair kitty is very social and likes to be in the middle of the action. He will talk (in the words of his people) to you, ask for pets and be overall adorable. We think Simon knows he is kitty superstar. He struts around his room as if he owns the place. If you’re looking for a confident kitty that will always want to be by your side then come out and meet Simon. He will be waiting at the door for you!
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11am to 6pm Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.