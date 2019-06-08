Lucy is a 4-year-old female Siberian Husky weighing 32 pounds. She is a curious girl with energy to spare, and likes walks and car rides. Lucy would do best in an active household with older children. Lucy is very affectionate and loves to have her neck and shoulders scratched, but is not fond of ear rubs. Lucy knows some basic commands like sit and dog. She is also used to living primarily outdoors, so she would need some training to be an indoor/outdoor dog. She is a smart girl who would enjoy learning everything her new person could teach her. Come and meet Lucy soon!
Do you love blond hair, blue-eyed beauties? Then you should meet Sid, a 9-year-old male 10-pound Siamese! This handsome boy has big blue eyes and a pink freckled nose. He is as sweet as can be; it is a wonder how he is still looking for a home. Sid is a total lap cat that greets everyone who walks through the door. He enjoys attention so much that he would need to be the only cat in the home. If you’re looking for a kitty that will be a love machine, we have a great feline friend for you.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.