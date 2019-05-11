Maximus, a 9-year-old German Shepherd/Labrador, is a sweet, older gentleman who is looking for his perfect retirement home. That home would include plenty of time to play fetch, access to lots of toys, and road trips. Maximus would also like to show off his skills — he knows, sit, stay, down, and more. He is friendly and playful with adults and older teens, but please, no cats! Do you have a home that is perfect for Maximus? He would love to meet you!
Cassie is a sweet, curious kitty that is looking for a family to spoil her. She is 4 years old and has yellow-green eyes that will enchant you. She enjoys common kitty things like head pets, a warm bet, and wet cat food. Cassie isn’t big on being picked up but if you let her, she will curl up in your lap or next to you for some love.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11am to 6pm Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.