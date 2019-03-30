SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Tara

Tara is a 10½-year-old female American pit bull/terrier, who weighs 60 pounds.
She loves being with people and is so happy about everything.
She was surrendered to the shelter at 10 years old, which is unsettling for any dog, but she has handled it really well.
Tara loves to get affection and is easygoing overall.
She walks nicely on a leash and happily plays in the yard, always making sure that she comes back to you for some pets.
Come and meet Tara soon. She's ready for a new start in life.
All animals are examined by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food and free pet health exam by a participating partner clinic.
Check out www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 805-349-3435.