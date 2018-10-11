Try 1 month for 99¢
Pet of the Week Lulu

Lulu

 Contributed

Lulu is a happy, joyful, sweet girl who always has a smile on her face and a warm hello for everyone she meets. She's a six-year, 11 month-old English staffordshire terrier who weighs in at 56.6 pounds. Give her pets and watch her happily roll over for belly rubs. She is the queen of belly rubs. She absolutely just loves getting affection all over. If you give her a squeaky toy, she will enjoy making sounds for a while. After that, she'll be off for more exploring. Lulu is quite attentive and likes to know what is going on around her. She is good on a leash and walks nicely. After her playtime, she will lounge in the sun. She would make a wonderful companion for a nice family.

