SMVHS Pet of the week -- Frank

Frank is such a manly cat. He is a domestic short hair, about three years old. He stands tall, has a deep meow and a unique coat pattern. Frank is the type of cat that is the best of both worlds. He likes attention, head pets and to hang out with his people, but at the same time he is very independent and likes to do his own thing. Frank is used to commotion and activity in his living spaces. He wouldn’t mind a home with other cats, dogs or children. As long as Frank has the freedom to be himself and be independent then he will fit right in. Would you like a handsome cool cat to hang out with you? Then Frank is your guy.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food and free pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.