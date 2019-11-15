{{featured_button_text}}
Boss

November is adopt a senior pet month! Boss (A381721) is hoping that will help him to find his new home!

At 10 years young, Boss is still an active and goofy boxer mix, he'd prefer to be your only pet, loves going for long walks and shopping in pet supply stores. Boss has been patiently awaiting his new home since August. If you think your home is the right fit for this lovable guy, come in to meet him today!

Boss is available at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter in Santa Maria located at 548 W. Foster Road.

The county shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (805) 934-6119. You can also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc

