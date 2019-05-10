Boots loves her time in the play groups at the Santa Maria Animal Center. She loves to play with other dogs as well as toys. The female, red and white Pit Bull Terrier is about 2.5 years old and has been at the shelter since January. She’d love a home where she can play and give affection to her people. Come meet Boots to see whether she would fit with your family.
Gumbo gets really excited when a volunteer comes to his kennel to take him out, so much so you may think he’d be hard to walk. But that’s not the case. He immediately calms down and allows the leash to be put on him, then goes for a nice walk. He gets so laid back, he has been called a couch potato. Gumbo is a brown and white pit bull about 3 years old. He likes to play with other dogs, and he craves affection from people. An animal behaviorist calls him “squishy” because he squishes in to get the desired contact.
To meet Boots or Gumbo, come to the animal shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria to spend some time getting to know on of them or the other dogs looking for homes. Staff or a volunteer can get him into a play area with you so you can see how lovable he is.
Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc