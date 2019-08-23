Although little Sophia doesn’t hear so well, she loves to snuggle and sleep with her people. The 8-year-old white and brown Chihuahua gets along well with other little dogs and would like to be with a family that can give her a lot of love. She has a unique look with one straight ear and one floppy.
Is Sophia the one for you? Come meet her at the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road. It is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc