Shyla is a boisterous year-old black and white pit bull mix that came into the county shelter on Aug. 8 after she was found on North McClelland Street in Santa Maria.
She was very shy then, but she has come out of her shell as staff and volunteers have made her feel more comfortable in her strange new surroundings.
She enjoys people, other dogs, and belly rubs.
Do you think you would be a good match for Shyla? Come meet her at the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road. It is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc