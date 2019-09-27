Reese is a super sweet, beautiful chestnut brown shorthaired rabbit.
She adores being petted and loves bananas and strawberries. She is very treat motivated, as well as being laid back.
She would do best in a household without young children. Teenage children would be alright. She also needs to be kept indoors.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
If you think Reese might be the rabbit for you, meet her at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The county shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (805) 934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc