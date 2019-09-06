Princess needs a home again. The 1.5-year-old black and white pit bull was returned to the county shelter after spending two months in her new home.
Her new mom said it was hard to let her go because “she is loyal and loving, always wanting to lie at your feet or lay by your side … loves belly rubs, loves to be petted and touched.”
She said the energetic girl is crate trained and house trained and knows several commands: sit, stay, come, stop, down and quiet, but she was not a good fit for her family.
Staff at the shelter have seen Princess interact with people and other dogs and says she does very well, but her enthusiasm is sometimes mistaken as aggression. Volunteers at the shelter have put her in playgroups and report that she acts appropriately with other dogs and loves toys.
Meet Princess at the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc