Princess is a highly energetic, loving, black and white pit bull. One of the volunteers at the Santa Maria Animal Center described her as “quite possibly the sweetest people dog ever!” She was shy at first, but once the volunteer laid down, she said Princess “climbed right onto my chest and belly and started drowning me in kisses. Very affectionate.” The 1-year-old has been learning to play with other dogs at the shelter and has done very well. She loves squeaky toys.
Meet Princess at the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc