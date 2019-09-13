Petunia is a sweet grey and white pit bull terrier. She is about 1.5 years old.
She knows how to sit, lay down and come. She is very attentive and loves to be petted. She does well with other dogs and with people.
Meet Petunia at the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc