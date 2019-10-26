{{featured_button_text}}
 Jeanne Sparks

Pancho loves to give kisses once he gets to know you. He is a little timid at first, but once he warms up to someone, he wants to cuddle.

The red smooth-coated Chihuahua gets along with other dogs. He is about 8 years old.

If you’d like to meet Pancho, come to the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

The county shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (805) 934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc

