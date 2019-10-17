Nemo is a friendly, black and white smooth coated Chihuahua. He gets along well with other small dogs and people. He is about 10 years old and looking for a forever home.
Could this little fella be the one for you? Meet him at the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The county shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (805) 934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc