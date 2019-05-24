When you meet Meela, you will quickly understand why so many shelter staff and volunteers love her. The white and tan Chihuahua is hard to resist. Meela is a sweet, gentle girl who at 10 years old has been around the block so she knows what she wants. It's not complicated. Meela wants a loving home where she can enjoy lounging in the sunshine and share hugs with her family. Happy go lucky, confident, curious, and polite. These are some of her best qualities. She loves to prance around the yard taking in all the smells. She happily takes all the affection you want to give her. What's not to love? Come and meet Meela soon.
Nina, a Chihuahua, will charm her way into your heart. This little girl is so sweet and gentle and absolutely loves being with people. She is happy go lucky about life and when you get to know her, you'll understand why she is so irresistible. Nina loves to be held. You can hold her like a baby and cradle her to your heart's content. She would make a wonderful TV companion and be content to sit by your side. At 7, Nina is settled down and she knows what she is looking for--a family who will love her and a cozy little place to call her own. Come and meet her and see for yourself how happy you can be together.
Meela and Nina are at the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc