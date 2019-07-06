Lacey is a sweet Maltese, about 7 years old. She is really shy, but who can blame her? She was brought to the county shelter in the middle of May with matted hair full of foxtails and a bladder stone. She only has one eye and the bladder stone has been removed.
She has recovered from surgery and is getting used to the shelter volunteers who are showing her love and that strangers don’t have to be scary.
She would like a home where she can feel secure and loved. Is this sweet girl the one for you?
You can meet her at the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road. It is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc