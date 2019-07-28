Kobe is German shepherd-Rottweiler mix who needs a lot of love. His owner was sad that he could not keep the affectionate boy who is friendly to men, women and children and loves to play with toys. He knows how to sit and lay on command and is relaxed around people he does not know.
Do you think Kobe might be the one for you? If so, come to the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road. It is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc