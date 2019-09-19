Kathy wants a forever home so badly! She jumps for attention at her kennel and when taken to the play yard, she just wants to be near you. She is all smiles and wags, hoping to convince you to take her home.
The black and tan Parson (Jack) Russell Terrier and Dachshund wirehaired mix is about two years old.
If you want a super friendly energetic girl, Kathy may be the one for you.
Meet her at the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc