Joey is a sweet white and tan Chihuahua who was turned in by his owners because they didn't have enough time for him. They said he got along well with everyone in their family, never bit anyone and didn't bark during the night, even though he slept in a doghouse outside.
Joey's about 11 years old and is very sweet. He gets along with other small dogs, too. He'd like to find a nice home where he could get more attention and sleep inside. Would you like to give this senior dog a new chance at life, a chance to enjoy his mature years with someone who has time for him.
Why not come meet Joey at the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria. See if you don't fall in love with him.
The county shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (805) 934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc