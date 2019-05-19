Jasmine is a sweet girl who would make a great companion. She loves to be with people and go for walks. She loves to play with toys and she loves to run around the yard. Jasmine is an athletic girl so her best home would be with active people. Once she has had her chance to exercise, Jasmine is ready for some loving and affection. She gets along with most dogs and has a great time in the doggie playgroups at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Be sure to ask to meet Jasmine out of her kennel. That's where her true personality shines though. She would love to find her forever home soon.
Boots loves her time in the play groups at the Santa Maria Animal Center. She loves to play with other dogs as well as toys. The female, red and white Pit Bull Terrier is about 2.5 years old and has been at the shelter since January. She’d love a home where she can play and give affection to her people. Come meet Boots to see whether she would fit with your family.
Jasmine and Boots are at the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc