If you are looking for the best cuddler and sweetest guy, look no more. James is the one for you. James will make you smile with his charming good looks and endearing personality. This fine fellow is ready for a walk anytime or snuggle time on the couch. James has endless amounts of love to share and would be so thrilled to have a family to give him love too. He is happy go lucky, playful and all around just a wonderful guy. James loves to get massages and is even good getting bathed. What more could you ask for.
James is a Black and white Pit Bull Terrier Mix, about 7 years old. Come and meet James at the Santa Maria Animal Center today. The county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc