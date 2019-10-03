{{featured_button_text}}
Hermes

Hermes

 Jeanne Sparks

Hermes is a mild-mannered, calm Siberian Husky who loves to fetch a ball. The black and white senior dog is easy to walk and loves to be petted.

The handsome fellow has a beautiful hazel eye and a beautiful blue eye.

If you think Hermes might be the dog for you, meet him at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

The county shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (805) 934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc

