Goofy will warm your heart. This irresistible dog is big on kisses and hugs. Goofy loves everyone he meets, especially kids. He's playful, cuddly, calm, and sweet. Goofy will roll on his back for belly rubs and loves to get out and do things — anything — go for walks, go for drives, play, snuggle. Because he loves people and wants to please, he is easily trainable. Goofy would be a wonderful addition to any family looking for an absolute sweetheart.
Goofy is a red and white Pit Bull Terrier, about 10 years old. Come and meet Goofy at the Santa Maria Animal Center today. The county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc