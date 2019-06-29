SMAC Pet of the Week: Boman

Boman is a super sweet black and white Pit Bull Terrier, about 7 years old. He loves baths and belly rubs. He is easy to get on a leash and take for a walk. He is energetic, but calms down quickly. He’d be good in a family with older children
If you think Boman might be a good match for you, come and meet him at the Santa Maria Animal Center. The county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc