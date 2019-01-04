SMAC Pet of the Week -- Bonnie

Bonnie is a black and tan silver marten rabbit, about 3 years old. She has been at the Santa Maria Animal Center since April 2017. She would like a forever home.
If you would like to meet Bonnie, or to consider other pets to adopt, the county shelter has dogs, cats, bunnies and roosters that can be adopted from the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (805) 934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc.