Santa Ynez Valley Riders to co-host annual Equine Emergency Expo; registration open

Hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Riders and the Horse Emergency Evacuation Team (HEET) of San Luis Obispo County, the third annual Equine Emergency Expo will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the party barn of event venue donors Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Association, located at 195 N. Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.
According to event organizers, participants will have the opportunity to attend up to three different informational programs during the day-long event: Equine Emergency Evacuation Advanced Operations Drill and Preparedness Activity, Fireline Safety Awareness and Shelter Deployment.
From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the first course, "Equine Emergency Evacuation Advanced Operations Drill and Preparedness Activity," will review jobs and situations encountered when animals are dropped off at a large-animal emergency sheltering site during an evacuation.
Participants will be trained by Victoria Beelik, Ventura County Emergency volunteer rescue team coordinator for the Department of Animal Services, and veteran of many recent Ventura County fires, in conjunction with the Department of Animal Services.
HEET, a nonprofit organization whose volunteers are trained to evacuate and shelter horses during a disaster — including wildfires, an overturned trailer, or abandoned horses, will also be on hand to provide guidance and support.
Attendees will participate in a mock emergency scenario that includes horse trailering (do not bring personal horses) and a show of activities encountered during sheltering, according to event organizers. The hands-on drill will incorporate simulated incidents, decision-making, response, and life safety aspects.
A mock debrief will follow. The course will occur rain or shine. Dress appropriately for weather.
From 12–1 p.m., participants will break for lunch.
Picking back up from 1–4 p.m., organizers state that instructor Gary Johnson with ResQFAST who has worked as a California state fire training fire officer, chief officer, fire investigator and registered instructor qualification for 20 years and founded the first career fire-based Animal Technical Rescue Teams in Northern California, will lead the "Fireline Safety Awareness" course.
The program will offer participants information on basic incident management, general wildland safety and the basics of fire behavior.
Johnson will also cover vital topics such as hazard recognition, hazard assessment and tools for recognizing hazards in disaster situations such as wildland fires, floods/landslide, earthquakes and others. Power line safety, propane/natural gas safety and other hazards possibly encountered in disaster situations will also be discussed.
Event organizers explain the course is designed for all Santa Barbara County residents.
From 4-5 p.m., Johnson will present the "Shelter Deployment" module. Participants will review and discuss last resort survival techniques that include escape and fire shelter deployment.
Attendees will practice fire shelter deployment (on the ground, bending). Proper attire is requested.
A $20 fee covering both afternoon programs can be purchased online at www.resqfast.com/events, or by check or cash upon check-in. Pre-registration for all courses is required.
For more information about the day-long event or to register, contact Julie Monser at (805) 264-3422 or Dawn Perrine at (805) 245-6727.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.