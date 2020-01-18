Santa Ynez Valley Riders to co-host annual Equine Emergency Expo; registration open

HEET, a nonprofit organization whose volunteers are trained to evacuate and shelter horses during a disaster — including wildfires, an overturned trailer, or abandoned horses, will also be on hand to provide guidance and support.

Attendees will participate in a mock emergency scenario that includes horse trailering (do not bring personal horses) and a show of activities encountered during sheltering, according to event organizers. The hands-on drill will incorporate simulated incidents, decision-making, response, and life safety aspects.

A mock debrief will follow. The course will occur rain or shine. Dress appropriately for weather.

From 12–1 p.m., participants will break for lunch.

Picking back up from 1–4 p.m., organizers state that instructor Gary Johnson with ResQFAST who has worked as a California state fire training fire officer, chief officer, fire investigator and registered instructor qualification for 20 years and founded the first career fire-based Animal Technical Rescue Teams in Northern California, will lead the "Fireline Safety Awareness" course.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The program will offer participants information on basic incident management, general wildland safety and the basics of fire behavior.

Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program requesting volunteers The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program will host a volunteer training event geared towards new and existing volunteers on Sat., Jan.…