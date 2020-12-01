Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society reports surge in pet adoptions

Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society has experienced a 38% jump in pet adoptions at its Buellton facility this year, despite a three-month closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, due in part to a new foster-to-adopt program.

Although the facility was closed from March until June, a spike in demand upon reopening has led to 590 adoptions, beating out 426 adoptions in 2019, and a month still left to go.

"When we reopened, July, August, September — even now — we can't keep a dog here for more than seven days," said shelter manager Julie Cousino. "They go through a quarantine, a seven-day period, where we make sure that they're healthy, they're clear and good to go. And by the time they're available, we already have an appointment set up for them to go to their forever home. It's been pretty incredible."

Part of the reason behind the surge in adoptions, Cousino explained, is the five-to-seven-day foster-to-adopt program that was launched in July after a number of foster families temporarily housed dogs as a help to the shelter during its complete closure.

"We started doing more foster outreach just to get the dogs out of the shelter so we could revamp the inside of the shelter and take advantage of that time," she said. "We painted and revamped a couple of things, and put in new desks."

During that time, those same families became bonded with their foster pets and decided to adopt, prompting the shelter to launch the new foster-to-adopt program.