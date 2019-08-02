Sully is a big lover boy. This rottweiler-mastiff mix wants nothing more than to be with people and to snuggle up as much as he can. He would love to be a lap dog, but at 110 lbs, that might be a bit of a challenge. Sully is an easy-going guy who walks nicely on a leash and seems to be housebroken. You can’t find a nicer guy than Sully though. He is calm, sweet, and enjoys lounging in the sun just enjoying the day. Look into his eyes and you can see that he has a big heart and can’t wait to share his love with a new family.
Sai is a shy girl who is having a hard time adjusting to her new life here at the shelter. She is most comfortable in a quiet environment that maintains a consistent routine. Sai is a 10-year, one month old domestic longhair, who weighs 14 lbs. She likes slow and gentle pets on the head and will eat a few treats. Due to Sai's fearfulness, it is not recommended that she be placed in a home with younger kids. However, a home with older children would be ok. She would do best in a peaceful and laid back home that is willing to give her the time she needs to transition.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.