Gonzo loves to jump. You’d be surprised how high this little 5-year-old black and gray Chihuahua can jump. He would do great with a family who could give him some agility training. Who knows? He might even win some agility contests.
This little guy was found on July 4 on Dante Drive in Santa Maria. Maybe he ran away from loud scary fireworks. He is friendly, easy to get on a leash, and has gotten along well with another little dog he has played with.
Do you think Gonzo might be the one for you? If so, come to the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road. It is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc