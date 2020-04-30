Puppy love: Dogs won't go hungry if 85-year-old Solvang resident can help it

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Perched behind a 6-foot foldout table piled high with bags of dog food in front of the Solvang Visitor's Bureau, longtime Solvang resident Hazel Mortensen, 85, eagerly awaits the attention of passersby traveling Copenhagen Drive.

Inspired by a mission to advocate for abused and neglected animals, Mortensen says she was compelled to take action at a time pet owners are feeling financially strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having lived through the Great Depression, when rationing meant survival, the self-professed dog-lover can't seem to shake the thought of a child having to say goodbye to a beloved pet because their folks can't cover food costs.

"To see these children go to the shelter and have to give up their animal is devastating," said Mortensen, a 20-year Orange County Animal Shelter volunteer who years ago single-handedly fought to outlaw the inhumane use of decompression chambers in LA shelters — and succeeded. "I know for a fact that out-of-work people sometimes have no choice but to turn their dog in to a shelter."