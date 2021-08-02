"It was a good show," said Keith MacLyman, superintendent of show facilitators Jack Bradshaw Dog Show Superintendents. "All the dog show people were glad to be out and showing again — and the [locals] seemed to be really receptive, too."
MacLyman explained that although a larger turnout has been recorded in years past, 700 dogs competed each day on Saturday and Sunday which made for a successful show.
In addition to obedience competitions and rally trials, the noncompetitive “pee wee” event also returned for a second year, offering children from ages 5 to 9 an opportunity to try their hand at dog showing. Each child received a rosette after the event, MacLyman noted.
"Kids get to go through the motions of showing the dog," he said. "It's pretty cute."
Added to the show's roster this year were Irish wolfhound and Saluki breed events. The saluki is a type of hound known to be one of the oldest breeds, dating back at least 5,000 years.
Close to 100 entered those events on Friday, MacLyman said.
While an average of two people associated with each dog were in attendance, hundreds of local spectators visited the park throughout the weekend.
"Everybody likes to see the dogs, so there were a lot of happy faces," he said.
MacLyman, who has typically facilitated two dog shows per month up and down Southern California for the last 15 years, said he was glad "to get back into the normal swing of things" after the pandemic shut down shows throughout the state.
"It's nice to see the passion the exhibitors have for the dogs and to see the dogs are in great health," he said. "It's exciting to be around that energy."
Photos: Ryon Park hosts dogs of many sizes at weekend long dog show
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.