Mimi was rescued two years ago with major broken bones and shattered teeth. She also had cancerous mammary tumors removed during the surgery to fix her broken leg. Two surgeries were required to fix her teeth. Recently we noticed that she was limping and had xrays to determine the reason, which show her hips are cracked and out of joint and will need another surgical procedure to correct. She has an appointment on Aug. 13 and we are hoping to raise $5,000 to cover the costs. Donations are welcome and can be made on our website through PayPal or mailed to P.O. Box 2952, Orcutt, CA 93457. Photos and x-rays can also be viewed on our website.
The CCSPCA regularly updates its website at: www.centralcoastspca.org with currently adoptable pets. For the quickest response for information on Mimi please send an email to: centralcoastspca@yahoo.com or leave a message at 805-937-1766.