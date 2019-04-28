The 6th annual Pups & Purrs FUNdraiser returns to Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos on Saturday, June 1 from 4-9 p.m. The event raises critical funds to support local nonprofit Old Yeller Ranch Rescue, which aims to end canine homelessness by providing education and a safety net of services to the community.
Amanda Parker, cofounder of Old Yeller Ranch Rescue, said that the event is critical to the success and foundation of the organization, and that they are grateful for community and event sponsor support.
The evening will feature food from High on the Hog Catering, wine from Fess Parker Winery, beer by Third Window Brewing and live music by The Reserve and Chelsea Chaput.
A popular feature of the event, the silent and live auction will return, giving guests a chance to bid on a variety of gift packages that go to fund the local rescue. Some auction items include: vacation getaways to local destinations like The Belmond El Encanto to Caribbean vacations in Antigua, the Grenadines, Saint Lucia and Panama. Also up for bid are exclusive wine collections, high-end spa treatments and exquisite local art and jewelry.
The event also features a VIP Garden Lounge, where guests savor a selection of reserve Fess Parker wines and beer from Third Window Brewing, a special appetizer menu from High on the Hog, priority dining and reserved Live Auction dinner seating.
VIP guests also enjoy separate check-in, VIP concierge service and a welcome gift. Regular tickets are $50 through May 1; $60 through May 31; and $70 at the door on Saturday, June 1. VIP tickets are $150 through May 31, and $250 at the door.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit oyrr.org/pupsnpurrs, email oldyellerranchrescue@gmail.com or call (805) 500-6977.
Sponsors are Fess Parker Winery, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Boone Graphics, Third Window Brewing, Spark Creative Events, and El Rancho Marketplace.